Sussex Cricket part company with head coach Mark Davis

Sussex Cricket have parted company with their head coach, Mark Davis.

The decision, which is said to be by mutual consent, came following a review of a disappointing 2017 campaign and arrived just 24 hours after senior player Chris Nash announced his departure.

Davis said: “I have established a very strong squad including Jofra Archer, Stiaan van Zyl and Laurie Evans and given opportunity to a number of young players who will no doubt achieve great things in the future.

“The professional squad is very well set for the challenges ahead and I am confident these players will bring silverware to the club.

“I would like to thank all the players, support staff and coaches who supported me, as well as all the faithful Sussex supporters.”

Davis was part of Sussex Cricket’s ‘golden era’ as both a player and coach during which time the club won three first division County Championships and a number of one-day competitions.

The 46-year-old represented the club as a player for five years and was an integral part of the first ever County Championship winning team in 2003. He became second XI coach before being appointed assistant coach under Mark Robinson.

The South African became head coach in 2016 and had the task of establishing a new team to take forward into the next decade.

A club statement read: “The club would like to thank Mark for his contribution to Sussex Cricket as a player and coach over the past 17 years.”