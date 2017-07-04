Sussex set for annual Arundel Castle visit

Sussex Cricket descend on Arundel Castle tomorrow for the annual festival week.

Starting on Wednesday, Arundel are playing host to a County Championship Division 2 clash between Sussex and Leicestershire, before the curtain is brought down with Glamorgan visiting for a T20 Blast fixture on Sunday.

The weather looks to be set fair for the week, with Arundel Castle Cricket executive secretary James Rufey hopeful the festival is a success yet again.

He said: “We always look forward to the visit of Sussex and having county cricket at Arundel.

“The balance of having a four-day match, then a T20 fixture means that we cover a wide-range of audiences throughout the week.

“I’m not one for looking at forecasts, what will be will be.

“In terms of attendance we always seem to do well, so let’s hope that is the case once again this coming year.”

Arundel Castle have hosted both Bangladesh and South Africa ‘A’ already this summer and Rufey believes Sussex’s visit will cap a great summer.

He added: “To have the festival, following South Africa ‘A’s’ visit is a real treat for us here at Arundel.”

