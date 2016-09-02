Three Bridges Cricket Club announce Thales as new main sponsor at youth awards evening

Three Bridges Cricket Club celebrated their youth section’s season with an awards evening tonight (Friday) and also announced a new sponsor.

Thales have injected money into the club and the company’s finance Paul Jayne was at the awards night to announce the sponsorship with Three Bridges’ chairman Adrian Chappell.

Mr Chappell said: “It’s great to have everyone here and it’s a great opening function to welcome Thales to the Three Bridges family now as the main club sponsor.

“Hopefully it will be something that will go on year after year. The money Thales will be injecting into the club will be going in to improve all the club facilities we have got here with an accent on the youth - the square, the nets, better sightscreens. So thank you very much to Thales.”

Mr Jayne, on behalf of Thales, said: “We are really, really pleased to be main sponsor of Three Bridges. Thales is a very significant employer in Crawley and it’s take us a little bit of time to get involved with community projects and we think that’s really important to be involved.

“I am personally pleased we have got involved in grassroots and we are trying to give support to the likes of Three Bridges Cricket Club. From Thales’ perspective we work in schools and we also work through different sports clubs and we sponsor Crawley Wasps.

“Why Three Bridges? Well it’s particularly the focus on the youth. Tonight the club is celebrating the colts and all their achievements this year. It’s well run club and the guys do a fantastic job here. I have been involved in previous years and they do a lot of work and hard effort and it’s a very costly exercise to provide the facilities the players enjoy.

“And hopefully Thales can help provide that on a long term basis.”

On the evening, awards were given to all the youth teams from under-9s up to under-16s. Each team manager gave a speech and gave awards to the batsman, bowler and all-rounder of the year.

