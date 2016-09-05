Three Bridges finish fifth after game abandoned

Three Bridges narrowly missed out on promotion when their abandoned game against St James left them short of the required points.

For Bridges to get promotion they needed to beat St James by 18 or more points and hope Ansty failed to beat Eastbourne.

Captain Olle Blandford said: “Another frustrating year but plenty of positives to take such as the youngsters coming in and doing so well, we’ve proved we are a quality side when it clicks but moving forward we need to strive for more consistency and complete performances.

“Another year coming close to promotion for Bridges, though after losing key players over the winter, they can generally be pleased with their efforts.

Youngsters such as Russell, Walker and Patel have come in and impressed giving hope for next season.”

Blandford won the toss and chose to bowl on a green wicket, and as they have for most of the season Bridges bowled well early on.

Davies got Gould brilliantly caught at point of Golding, diving to his right off a powerful square cut. Davies then nicked off Rollings before Golding to a second outstanding catch, this time only his left hand was required off another cut shot.

Mike Rose took a sharp catch down low at slip to get rid of Jordan Rollings. 38-4 and looking good for Bridges until Sims and Loughton came together and formed a frustrating partnership, batting carefully so Bridges wouldn’t get max bowling points.

Captain Michael Murray came in and another partnership formed, accumulating runs slowly, the chances of Bridges getting many bonus points were slipping. Loughton passed 50, after riding his luck early on he batted well in crucial partnerships.

It seemed St James were happy to sacrifice their own bonus points to restrict Bridges as they batted cautiously till the end. Davies came back and got 2 wickets to leave Bridges with 4, but 171-7 meant St James got 6.

Bridges knew they had to chase 172 only one wicket down if they had any chance of promotion so Davies and Golding opened up with the added complication of rain on the horizon. Golding departed for 4, a rare failure in a constant season for him but Davies continued his end of season form and took the attack round the park.

Ian Church went in and walked back off soon, claiming he couldn’t see out of his right eye. Youngster Russel who has impressed in the second half of the season supported the destructive Davies who was hitting boundaries at will, the run ate constantly above 5.

However news came in from Ansty that they had beaten Eastbourne, ending promotion hopes abruptly. Now only St James could stop Ansty but they needed to bowl Bridges.

Things started to get intersting as Russel was run out and Davies fell for a brilliant 81. 121-4 and St James had a sniff.

However as drinks came on, so did the rain and the players didnt get back onto the pitch meaning neither side had achieved what they set out to do.

