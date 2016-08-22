Three Bridges win Sussex 2nd XIs T20 Cup

Three Bridges Cricket Club won the Sussex Cricket League Gray-Nicolls T20 2nd XIs Cup final beating Hastings & St Leonards by 36 runs.

Played at the impressive Sussex County Cricket Club’s headquarters at Hove, Bridges made 139-4 in their innings, having been put in by Hastings, who won the toss.

Ross Legg (37 not out from 23 balls) and Joe Walker (34 not out in 34 balls) put on 62 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket.

Bridges then restricted Hastings to 103 with nine wickets falling plus Adam Maharaj-Newman retiring injured.

Shah said: “It was a great team performance. Rather than relying on any individuals, it was everyone chipping in, scoring runs.

“At the beginning we didn’t have any big innings, but we didn’t have any dot-balls.

“Young Joe Walker and James Russell are both just 16 but batted superb.

“We took loads of singles and twos rather than looking for a lot of boundary balls, but when they were there we took them.

“We came out to bowl and like all our matches this season we bowled with discipline and fielded superbly, taking all pretty much all our catches.

“A special mention to Bob Legg who hasn’t played many second team games but came in for a T20 final and bowled well.”

Bridges’ bowlers Atif Elahi (2-17), Tahir Liaqat (2-13) and Robert Legg (2-4) took two wickets each, while Adie Chappell and Arran Brown took one each.

Shah added: “It was a very much a team performance.”

