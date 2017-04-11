FAN'S VIEW: Cup fever hits Town as cup final date set

Cup fever hit the town last week when Crawley Town’s much anticipated date for the Sussex Senior Cup final was announced.

Reds will play Brighton & Hove Albion in the final at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

It might not be the Champions League or FA Cup final, but for local bragging rights and the title of champions of Sussex, this game means a great deal to the Reds faithful.

It’s a chance to pit our wits against a team really going places in the football pyramid, with the seaweed, (sorry Seagulls) having a fantastic season and on the verge of securing Premier League football for the first time in their history.

Both sides will certainly be playing fringe players, but whoever pulls on the red shirts and the blue and white stripes you can be guaranteed it will be a full- blooded affair.

Last Saturday we entertained another team going places this season, Plymouth Argyle.

To say Reds were robbed at the end would be an understatement to say the least.

Crawley more than matched their League Two counter parts for long spells.

Only a lapse in concentration deep in injury-time denied Reds a point.

It was nice to see Dean Cox finally get off the mark to give Crawley the lead.

I’m sure he will have a big part to play next season.

With Easter weekend fast approaching, we have two games in four days.

Firstly we entertain Cheltenham Town on Good Friday, then we travel to deepest Lancashire to take on Accrington Stanley and the scene of one of Crawley’s greatest triumphs when we won promotion to League One there almost five years ago. How time flies!