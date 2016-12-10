A fan's view: The travelling support should give themselves a massive pat on the back

Before I start praising the players and management for a much needed and long overdue away win at Crewe on Saturday.

I would just like to give ourselves - the fans - a massive pat on the back for sticking with the boys over these past few months.

Especially the loyal band of die hard Reds fans that follow Crawley Town home and away week in week out. The result and performance at Crewe is why we the supporters travel to these far flung outposts hundreds of miles from home.

It's days like Crewe that make all the money spent and time taken up worthwhile.

Some people will never understand why football supporters give up so much time and effort following their football club.

And while it's not quite train spotting, it certainly takes a passion and a certain geeky dedication to turn up week in week out myself included and for that I have nothing but praise to give to my fellow travelling Reds.

The main man from Saturday has to be super striker James Collins who delivered two fabulous close range finishes to secure the points. We can now see why the club handed him a three year contract. That's eleven goals now and we've not even reached the festive period yet. His value is only going to go up, and for a team at our level that makes for a sound investment.

What was also pleasing from Saturday was the defensive performance, and I thought the back four of Young, Connolly, Yorwerth and Blackman all had brilliant games.

Next Saturday we entertain Newport County at home who are lingering at the bottom of League Two. A win at home against the struggling Welsh boys and we really will be climbing that table once again.

I'm going to wrap up this week's column by giving a special mention to my 15-year-old son Ryan who I have dragged around the country with me for at least half of his young life following the Reds.

Some people might call it child cruelty, I like to call it a real life geography education. How many 15-year-olds can say they've visited Fleetwood, Bury and Hull! Let's just hope he's still as enthusiastic in years to come to take me to games when I need taking in my old age!

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It's packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There's recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.crawleyobserver.co.uk/christmas/