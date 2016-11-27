A fan's view: Yeovil postponement was most definitely Crawley's gain

Last week's waterlogged off game at Yeovil was a blessing in disguise.

I know the players were already down in Somerset, but us fans were minutes away from setting off when the match officials declared the Huish Park pitch unplayable.

If I'm honest I wasn't particularly looking forward to the prospect of yet another long midweek journey to watch another potential defeat.

Hats off to Yeovil Town and the officials for making the decision early and saving the 70 odd hardy souls that would of travelled a wasted night out.

That postponement was most definitely Crawley's gain.

A fresh and hungry looking Crawley Town team took to the field on Saturday against Grimsby and showed the Reds faithful exactly what a week off from playing can give you, energy, sharpness and quality in the final third. Something that had been missing from Reds play in recent weeks.

James Collins had one of his best games in a Reds shirt with yet another quality finish, although Yussuf's fantastic cross field ball to set Collins up came straight out of the Dimitri Payet locker!

Jordan Roberts showed again that he could easily be playing at a higher level with two brilliant goals, his second direct from a corner catching the Grimsby goalkeeper out a treat. The win has certainly restored confidence, it was without doubt our finest home performance of the season.

Before the game I met up with a couple of Finnish Crawley Town fans in the Redz bar who had travelled over specially for the game.

One of whom had only landed at Gatwick that morning.

They explained to me that they began supporting Crawley when unbeknown to me our famous FA Cup 4th round tie at Torquay in 2011 was shown live on Finnish TV!

What a fantastic day out that was.

They have promised to return to watch our away fixture at Barnet next March.

So we can now add our Finnish friends to the Belgium, Danish, Scottish and Irish groups that follow the Reds.

The name of Crawley Town football club really does spread far and wide!

Also in the Redz bar after somebody had won £2000 on a £5 bet that included Crawley to win. It's fair to say the drinks were flowing in their party!

With the rearranged trip to Yeovil coming next Saturday it's vital that Crawley build on this win with another solid performance on the road next week. With nobody else playing in League Two next weekend it really is a chance to push on up the table. COYR!

