Banton leaves Crawley Town to join Partick Thistle on loan

Crawley Town midfielder Jason Banton has tonight joined Scottish Premier League outfit Partick Thistle on loan until the end of the season.

Banton, 24, joined Reds last summer and has made 19 appearances for the club, including 15 starts, although he hasn’t started at League 2 match since the 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham.

Jason Banton in action for Crawley Town.

Head Coach Dermot Drummy said: “This is a good opportunity for Jason to get games under his belt at a very good level.

“He hasn’t been able to force his way into the team in recent weeks. Opportunities for him have been limited so he has a chance now to make an impression in Scotland and we wish him all the best.”

It was a busy day for Crawley, with Chris Arthur also leaving to join Woking on loan and Rhys Murphy returning to the Checkatrade.com Stadium on loan.