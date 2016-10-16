Bowman on the Road: Reds didn’t get off the team coach

In football if you don’t start well it can lead to some early problems and goals conceded.

If you do not turn up for the 1st half it’s generally curtains. That’s how things panned out on Saturday afternoon when CTFC made the long trip west to Waddon Road Cheltenham.

Good turn out from Town fans (152)

After a very strong start to their League Two campaign The Reds had found themselves in the play off spots with 19 points on the board. Things have been going very well for Dermot Drummy in his first season in charge. Perhaps he and his squad had targeted lowly Robin’s as another away win.

However from the very first min there seemed to be a lack of desire, energy or purpose which cost them dear. Town seemed happy to play inane balls across the back four, all looking ponderous and uncertain. Anything going forward was just pumped aimlessly down the channels. The hosts soon sensed this and took the initiative. After just 4 mins they were in front when Waters smashed home a loose ball. This pattern continued for the next 40 mins and to be honest Robins were very unlucky not to be more in front at the break.

Town were a lot brighter early in the 2nd half and had a real go. But they paid for a very poor first half when Munns slammed home a rebound two nil down. Djalo did found a response but it was far to little and to late to save the day. Our hosts, got their season up and running with a massive and well deserved three points. For Crawley it was probably a long trip home on that coach ! At any level of football if you don’t give a 100% team effort you face problems. Safe to say that Town were operating at 50% out West. Dermot was very honest in his post match interview saying ‘no complaints in losing that one’. He will be looking to bounce straight back when Accrington Stanley visit on October 22, 3pm kick off.

I would like to say a massive thanks to GH Coaches for safe transfers to the ground. Going to Waddon Park was a new ground for me and keeps my 92 club back intact. Apart from the performance and result it was nice day out spent with my best buddies John and Bryan. I was back in Burgess Hill in time to watch Casualty !

Djalo scores the only real highlight

Massive congratulations to Whitehawk Fc and Eastbourne Borough Fc for winning their respective FA Cup ties on Saturday. The best of luck in the 1st round proper draw.

