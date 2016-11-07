Bridges let slip lead before defeat to Herne Bay

Bridges are now firmly rooted at the foot of the table after defeat against fellow strugglers Herne Bay.

Yet for the second home game in a row, they allowed a 2-1 lead to slip.

It was hardly the most auspicious of starts though as Bridges found themselves behind within two minutes.

As the referee waved play on as some of the visitors called for off-side, their keeper Jack Delo gathered the ball and pumped it upfield.

Kieran Thorp and Jamie Crellin, normally two of Bridges’ most reliable players, were fooled by the bounce and Danny Williams had the simple task of tapping into an empty net.

Devon Fender made a good run as he collected a great pass from John Lansdale but finished by shooting just wide, but after 17 minutes Hakeem Adelakun’s shot on the turn was nudged away at the near post by Delo.

From the resulting Steve Sargent corner, Drew Cooney rose to head home powerfully.

Williams headed just wide following a cross by the dangerous Kane Phillip, but both Adekakun and Kieron Djilali came close for Bridges before Fender put Bridges ahead with a cracking 25-yarder from the left after 37 minutes.

The lead lasted less than a minute as more defensive frailties allowed Williams to level with a shot on the turn in a crowded goalmouth.

Bridges were forced to make a goalkeeping change at half-time, and after an early scare they forced Delo to make good low saves from Adelakun and Djilali again.

Then on 66 minutes Williams was allowed to break down the right and his low cross was tucked home by Mark Lovell, who celebrated in style.

Another good drive by Djilali was pushed away by Delo and two minutes from time a Jamie Crellin effort was cleared off the line.

Herne Bay also had chances to wrap up the points, but Bridges are now in desperate need of some luck and most importantly some points!

Bridges: Thorp (Grant 46), Wilson, Casselman, Howard-Bold (Mobsby 72), Cooney, Crellin, Fender, Lansdale (Hayles 79), Sargent, Adelakun, Djilali

Attendance: 65

Aerotron Man of the Match:

Steve Sargent