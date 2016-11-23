Bridges miss out after fightback

Bridges recovered from 3-0 down to 3-2 but despite late pressure could not earn a draw at home to Corinthian Casuals.

Second half goals by Tony Garrod and Dan Mobsby created the platform for Paul Faili’s side to to try to force what would have been a fine draw.

After the euphoria of winning at Whyteleafe three days earlier, Bridges were able to name a rare unchanged side for Tuesdya night’s match.

But this time they came up against opponents who were just too good on the night, although Casuals had a bit of a fright in the latter stages as Bridges threatened an unlikely comeback.

Casuals scored with their first serious attack after 14 minutes when Josh Gallagher threaded the ball through and Bridges’ nemesis Jamie Byatt finished with ease.

A minute later Josh Uzun shot wide after a rare slip by Dan Mobsby, but within another minute Casuals had doubled their lead as Byatt laid the ball into the path of Jordan Clarke, who cut inside and fired home.

And the rest of the first half saw Bridges defending gamely as Casuals threatened to overrun them.

Juevan Spencer somehow scooped the ball over the bar from Clarke’s free-kick, while a goalmouth melee finished with Kieron Thorp expertly tipping over a solid drive from David Hodges.

The third goal duly arrived on 39 minutes, although Brandon Johnson was possibly a touch fortunate to receive the ball before slipping it to Uzun to slam home from close-range.

The talk in the visitors’ dressing room at half-time suggested that they would be hunting for even more goals, but whilst they always threatened on the break, Bridges held firm and gradually started to create chances themselves.

Danny Bracken held on well to Garrod’s firm shot following a lovely pass by Devon Fender, but it took until the 72nd minute for Bracken to be beaten with a delightful curling shot from Garrod.

Michael Wilson had an effort blocked and after 84 minutes Steve Sargent’s corner was met by the head of Mobsby to lead to a frantic closing period in which Jamie Crellin came closest with a volley not dissimilar to the one from which Garrod scored.

Obviously another disappointing defeat for Bridges, but in fairness Casuals were clearly the better side in the first half and their defence proved equally stubborn when called upon after the break.

Bridges: Thorp; Lansdale (Hayles 74); Adelakun; Mobsby; Cooney; Crellin; Fender (Agnoly 70); Howard-Bold (Sargent 46); Garrod; Wilson; Allen-Djilali

Unused subs: Tait, Grant

Attendance; 63

Aerotron Man of the Match: Dan Mobsby

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.