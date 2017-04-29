Cambridge United 2, Crawley Town 0: Payne sees red as Drummy's men lose

A goal in each half condemned Crawley Town to defeat at Cambridge United today (Saturday).

Scott Wharton gave the home side the lead with a header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner on 35 minutes.

Luke Berry sealed the win in the last minute with a penalty. Josh Payne gave away the penalty before being sent off for violent conduct.

After the game, Dermot Drummy told the club's website: "I know it’s the heat of the battle but we have to stay football intelligent and dictate the games. I didn’t feel we had the quality there but hopefully the players who will play on Wednesday will have the opportunity to show they can win the cup."

