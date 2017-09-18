Campbell makes perfect start for in-form Three Bridges

Bridges recorded their fourth successive away win with a goal in each half against a struggling Hassocks side who nevertheless continued to battle.

Bridges’ defence was generally in total control however and keeper Kieron Thorp only had to stretch himself once in each half, saving with his feet from Dan Stokes and tipping over a header from Phil Gault.

Thorp’s opposite number Nathan Stroomberg was much busier, although he was grateful to see a number of shots go wide as Bridges occasionally were guilty of over emphasising.

But the visitors, with new signing Michael Campbell, could hardly have asked for a more perfect start, taking the lead after just seven minutes when Liam Collins’ corner was only half cleared and Campbell’s rocketed shot flew past Stroomberg.

Connor French headed just over from Lee Hall’s free-kick, but for much of the first half it was a case of coming close but not quite applying the final touch.

Another newcomer to the Bridges team, Jerome Walker, had been guilty of trying one trick too many, but like Campbell he came more into the game and caused the home defence plenty of problems.

Walker had a low shot held well by Stroomberg, but after 64 minutes Bridges snatched a well deserved second when Campbell broke down the right and cut the ball into the path of Mitchell Casselman for a perfect finish.

Bridges seemed intent on adding to their tally and French saw one effort deflected wide and another well held.

Campbell was also just wide from another good ball by Hall, but there was a sour note with three minutes of normal time remaining.

Nathan Simpson, who had a superb game, had managed to shrug off some petty pushing and shoving by former Bridges player Gault, and his hard but fair challenge on the halfway line bizarrely led to a brawl involving many of the 22 players.

Somehow only Simpson and Nathan Koo Boothe were deemed worthy of a caution, but in fairness the referee had to rely heavily on one of his assistants’ interpretation.

Bridges: Thorp, Collins, Simpson, Hall, Koo-Boothe, Crellin, Casselman (Hillaire 76), Grant, French, Walker, Campbell.

Unused subs: Peters, Wiltshire, Brissett

Aerotron Man of the Match: Michael Campbell