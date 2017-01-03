Cane earns Crawley Down Gatwick fine derby draw

Crawley Down Gatwick 2 Horsham YMCA 2

By Mike May

A bitter evening, a pitch hardening by the minute, greeted both teams in this localised derby before a seasons best home league gate of the season.

The Anvils took the lead when Gianfranco Mici and Oli Leslie combined with Mici setting up Leslie to slot home and give him his 17th league goal of the season.

With the Anvils now kicking toward the Kop End, the home support was eagerly hoping that the goal differential could return into to positive, assuming that the coming half lived up to previous expectations.

But they were shocked on 50 minutes when an Anvil defensive howler let in Max Howell to restore parity for YMCA.

Anvils roared back with Dan Sullivan’s free-kicks forcing Smith in the YM goal to be alert.

Thomas was replaced by Kieran Greig and the industrious Mici by Tom Gannon as the Anvils upped the ante.

But yet again another defensive lapse led to another goal for YMCA on 76 minutes when Dan Evans far out on the left flank floated in a cross that bypassed everyone before settling into the far netting as YM led 2-1.

More pressure followed with Greig firing at the keeper, another Sullivan free-kick flew just wide of the post.

But salvation was at hand on 80 minutes when Sam Cane playing a deeper role suddenly found the YM defence opening up like the Red Sea, enabling him to drive home a well earned goal and seal a welcome point.

Crawley Down Gatwick: Hopkins, Sullivan, Barton, Cane, Pelling, Cooney, Brown, Spence, Mici (Gannon), Leslie, Thomas (Greig)

Attendance: 104

Man of the Match:

Josh Brown