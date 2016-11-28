CDG 4, Hassocks 6: Shambolic second-half display sees Anvils lose thriller

A shambolic second half defensive performance in which the Anvils conceded four goals in the final half hour, by which time had swayed the game to the visitors, and at the same time had the Anvils snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

Fielding the same eleven that had put Eastbourne United to the sword just three days previously, the Anvils got off to a flyer after just 6 minutes, when a quick break from defence had Oli Leslie nudging home past exposed keeper James Broadbent. 1-0 Anvils.

But the Anvil joy was short lived as minutes later the Robins delivered a double whammy with a quick fire double thro Phil Gault on 10, and Nathan Miles on 16 to give the the visitors a 2-1 advantage.

Back came the Anvils with Leslie missing an open goal, and a Dan Sullivan freekick drifting over the bar, but come 21 parity was restored with a Marc Pelling nodding home from a corner which came back off the bar. 2-2 and just over 20 mins gone, one envisaged another goalfest!

The Robins continued to push forward thro Nathan Miles and Gault with centre back Jordan Badgers joining the party with long range shot just wide of the upright.

Come 30 and a Sullivan corner found Michael Belli in space to set up the advanced James Lovett whose header was turned away by Broadbent, but the Anvils were not to be denied and on 35 Sullivan was on hand to divert a cross past the exposed keeper. 3-2 Anvils, just before the break a charge down the right flank by Dean Cooney set up Lewis Taylor but the finish was poor.

For the Second half the Anvils started well with a Leslie cross finding Belli who in turn could only find the keeper, but on 51 they found themselves further in front with Josh Brown lashing home from outside the box. 4-2 Anvils, game, set and match possibly?

But the Robins were not for turning, as they then turned the game on its head with a four goal blast in the final 40 mins, the first of the four coming thro Badger nodding home from a corner on 60, on 65 it was Miles this time taking advantage of sloppy defending to add number four. 4-4 Robins.

By now the Anvil defence was utterly at sea, being overun by the revitalised Robins and futher goals were soon forth coming thro Badger on 68 and Westlake on 88 to give the Robins the points and the Anvils another headache, as that leaky defence was found to be wanting yet again

Team: 1. Martin Hopkins 2. Blair Cooney 3. James Lovett 4. James Day 5. Marc Pelling 6. Mike Spence 7. Dan Sullivan ( Harry Williams ) 8. Michael Belli 9. Josh Brown ( Kieran Greig ) 10. Oli Leslie 11. Lewis Taylor (Lee Thomas).

Att: 50.

