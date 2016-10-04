Charlton Athletic 0, Crawley Town 2: Yussuf and Collins goals make it two wins from two in the Checkatrade Trophy

Goals either side of half-time from Adi Yussuf and James Collins gave Crawley Town a 2-0 win against Charlton Atheltic at The Valley tonight (Tuesday).

That's two wins from two in the new competition and they just have Southampton u23s to play in the group stage.

Dermot Drummy, as promised, rotated his squad with Mitch Beeney, Alex Davey, Chris Arthur, Aryan Tajbakhsh, Bobson Bawling and Jason Baton all coming into the starting line-up.

Adi Yussuf kept his place up front and continued his good form when he gave the Reds a first half lead with a goal in the 44th minute. Billy Clifford's ball over the top was not cleared and Yussuf fired home.

And just five minutes after the break James Collins, who had replaced Yussuf, made it 2-0 after Bobson Bawling got to the byline and squared it for the striker who squirmed the ball home.

Charlton had a chance to get back in the game in the 88th minute when they were awarded a penalty. But Beeney dived to his left and palmed away Lee Novak's spot kick.

