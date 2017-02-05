Chatham 1 Three Bridges 1: Agnoly earns draw with late goal

With both sides desperate for a win as they fight against relegation, a draw was probably the right result in the end, but the game failed to always live up to a very lively opening five minutes.

In that period, Martin Grant held onto a good effort from Ricky Freeman, Maxime Agnoly saw a shot blocked following a fine low cross by Abu Touray and Devon Fender blasted over after a nice knock down by Darnell Smith.

It was Chatham who stole the lead after 16 minutes when Ricky Gundry broke clear and held off the challenge of Oneil Odofin to unleash a shot that was too powerful for Grant.

Hakeem Adelakun fired over after a good combination between Agnoly and Kieran Allen-Djilali.

Bridges then had a touch of fortune when John Lansdale, who was making his 100th appearance for Bridges, handled in the box after 38 minutes, but Grant saved brilliantly from Freeman’s penalty.

Agnoly then fired over from an exquisite cross by the excellent Matt Whitehead, and Odofin headed over from an Adelakun corner.

Grant made another super save as Gundry hit a scorching shot, but Bridges were beginning to look dangerous and snatched an equaliser after 67 minutes as Adelakun’s free-kick caused havoc in the box before Agnoly struck fiercely from close-range.

Agnoly then had another good chance when Whitehead played him in but shot wide of the near post, but although both sides came close and became frustrated by some of the refereeing decisions, the result was just about right even if it did neither side any favours.

Bridges: Grant, Pierre, Whitehead, Lansdale, Smith, Odofin, Touray, Adelakun, Agnoly (Mundle-Smith 83), Allen-Djilali (Cook 61), Fender (Wilson 71).

Unused sub: Garrod

Aerotron Man of the Match:

Matt Whitehead