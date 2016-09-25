Chelsea’s Baker scores a screamer for Vitesse, and Crawley boss Drummy has this tweet for Mourinho

Crawley Town boss Dermot Drummy has tweeted how he advised Jose Mourinho that Lewis Baker ‘was ready’ after the Chelsea loanee scored a wonder goal in the Eredivisie today (Sunday).

WATCH BAKER’S WONDER GOAL BELOW

Drummy, who was at Chelsea from 2009 to 2014 as manager of the Academy and the Reserves, tweeted tonight (Sunday) “I’m in changing room with Jose and he asks me who is ready. And I said Lewis Baker. But what do I know.”

Midfielder Baker is currently on loan at Vitesse from Chelsea and has scored four goals in eight games this season. Last season he scored five goals in 32 games.

Drummy’s tweet got 115 retweets and 110 likes within 45 minutes.

Baker appeared in a list provided by the Manchester United boss at his unveiling press conference in the summer when he was appointed at Old Trafford.

Mourinho was prepared at the press conference and claimed to have “promoted 49 youth players from academies” in an answer to critics who have said that he does not give young players a chance.

Baker played one game for Mourinho, in which he played three minutes in a 2-0 FA Cup third-round victory over Derby County, back in 2014.

He followed it up with another tweet about Chelsea. He said: “Absolutely no point in investing in youth if you don’t have the balls to promote. Chelsea Academy have produced. Take the risk.”

Dermot Drummy. Dean Cox. Crawley v Luton. Picture by Phil Westlake SUS-160918-185457001

