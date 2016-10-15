Cheltenham Town 2, Crawley Town 1: Reds' unbeaten run comes to an end

Crawley Town's six-game unbeaten run came to an end at Whaddon Road today as they lost 2-1 to Cheltenham Town.

Crawley went behind after just three minutes when Billy Waters gave the home side the lead.

Jack Munns then doubled the lead in the 62nd minute. But Crawley got back into the game when Kaby Djalo scored a 20-yard screamer with 12 minutes to go.

More to follow...

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

Crawley Town boss Dermot Drummy

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!