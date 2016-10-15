Cheltenham Town 2, Crawley Town 1: WATCH Dermot Drummy as he reflects on Cheltenham defeat

Crawley Town boss Dermot Drummy said his side 'weren't at the races' in the first half as their six game unbeaten run came to an end at Cheltenham Town today.

Crawley lost 2-1 with Kaby Djalo scoring his first goal in English football.

Drummy told the club's website: "Spirited fightback in the second half, but first half we weren't at the races. Very lethargic mentally and physically."

He added: "No pressure on the ball. I thought were we second best to every man barring Glenn."

You can watch the full interview above.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!