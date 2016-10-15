Cheltenham Town 2, Crawley Town 1: WATCH Kaby Djalo after scoring his first goal in English football

Kaby Djalo scored his first goal Crawley Town today.

But the midfielder said it would have been much better if it helped the Reds win the game.

Talking to the club's youtube channel after the 2-1 defeat to Cheltenham Town, he said: "I am definitely happy to score my first goal for Crawley. I have been working hard since I came here and it's been going well but it would be much better if we were winning the game."

You can see the whole interview above.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!