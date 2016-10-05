Chipstead 3, Three Bridges 0: More woes for Faili’s men

Whisper it quietly but the dreaded ‘R’ word (relegation) is starting to be heard as Bridges injury plagued side lost again, this time against a team that has also been struggling at times this season.

Chipstead certainly deserved the points but Bridges know that much sterner tests await them, and it was probably more disappointing to succumb on this occasion after battling displays against title chasing Corinthian Casuals and Dorking Wanderers.

It might have been so different had Sheikh Ceesay not rushed off his line to make a great save to deny Devon Fender the opening goal after seventeen minutes. But nine minutes later a defensive slip allowed Tom Smith to cross for Callum McLean to whip the ball beyond Martin Grant. And just five minutes later one of many long balls found Raheem Sterling-Parker, who chipped the ball over Grant to put the appropriately nicknamed Chips into dreamland.

Grant made a few fine saves to prevent Chipstead from extending their lead whilst Tim Cook had a decent shot on the turn comfortably held by Ceesay. And a spinning shot by Cook just after the half time break was only just past the post. But, on 61 minutes, another poor pass led to Grant taking out Chris O’Flaherty, who quickly got up to drive home the resulting penalty.

At times the visitors played some nice passing football, but sadly most of this was in Bridges’ own half. But a triple substitution late on led to a final flourish from Paul Faili’s side with Ronnie Burchell almost crowning his debut within a minute as he met Ricardo Fernandes’ corner but saw his shot trickle just wide of a desperate Ceesay’s post.

Fender then stung Ceesay’s hands at the near post and Hakeem Adelakun somehow had a shot pushed away. But this is the major problem for Bridges at the moment as they have failed so score in their last four games. And just when any of their ten missing first team squad players will be returning from injury is anyone’s guess!

Bridges: M.Grant; S.Hayles; S.Gallagher (R.Burchell, 81); M.Wilson (R.Smith, 81); T.Howard-Bold; J.Crellin; R.Fernandes; H.Adelakun; T.Cook; D.Fender; M.Casselman (D.Helsdown, 81).

Aerotron Man Of The Match – Jamie Crellin.

