Collins: 'This move allows to be with my fiancee and little boy every day which is huge for me'

James Collins has made a statement after his move from Crawley Town to Luton Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old striker said: "From day one everyone at Crawley Town welcomed me with open arms, the fans, staff, manager and owners.

"I loved playing and working hard for this great club, however when I was made aware of the interest from Luton Town it was something I had to seriously think about for several

reasons.

"After numerous bids were rejected, I spoke with the board and asked them to reconsider.

"The most important aspect, is that it is close to my family home. This move allows to be with my fiancee and little boy every day which is huge for me as it is with majority of players

within the game.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Crawley Town Football Club and I wish them all the very best for the future."