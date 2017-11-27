Coventry fans call for Robins exit after Crawley draw

Just a week ago, Harry Kewell was the manager who fans had turned against, with a large group of Crawley Town supporters exclaiming their anger on social media.

Now, the man at the helm of Coventry, Mark Robins, has felt the wrath of discontent spectators following their 1-1 home draw with Kewell’s Reds.

Coventry sit sixth in the League Two table, within the play-off places, and have conceded the least amount of goals in the league, but this hasn’t satisfied some supporters.

It was the Sky Blue’s second draw in a week following the 1-1 result at Stevenage and Robins’ decision to ‘experiment’ with new tactics and formations has particularly come into question.

However, more optimistic Coventry fans have since joined the debate to condemn the ‘stupid’ calls for Robins to go.

One fan said on social media: “We're in the playoffs with the best defence in the league. Some "fans" are just eternally pessimistic”, whilst another agreed by saying “Tuning in on here for first time today to see some people are calling for Mark Robins to go...Some people are clearly stupid! Goodnight!”

Another fan added: “People saying Robins is under pressure are exasperating. The man will always be a genuine City icon.”

A particularly humorous response from another Coventry fan on social media was: “Only explanation I can think of is that maybe our fans aren't used to being in the playoffs, and are getting dizzy from being so high up.”