Cox could make Burgess Hill debut against former Fulham and Wolves midfielder’s side

Crawley Town’s Dean Cox could make his Burgess Hill Town debut as early as Saturday.

The Hillians match against Needham Market on October 22 was originally earmarked for Cox’s first game on loan.

But having spoken to the former Leyton Orient man this week, Hillians boss Ian Chapman says he wants to be involved in this Saturday’s game against Jimmy Bullard’s Leatherhead.

Chapman told us: “I am hoping Dean Cox will be involved against Leatherhead on Saturday.

“I have been in contact with him today (Monday) and hopefully he will train with us on Thursday and be involved Saturday.

“They are a side we have played quite a few times. Hopefully with Jimmy Bullard coming down and Dean Cox possibly playing we will see a few people come through the door.”

Cox joined Crawley after he left Leyton Orient by mutual consent.

But as he signed after the transfer deadline, he will not be able to play for the Reds until January.

Cox, who lives in Haywards Heath, could have gone out on loan to any team in National League South or lower but decided to join his former Brighton coach Chapman at Burgess Hill in the Ryman Premier.

