Cox plans to make loan debut in October

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman with Dean Cox and chairman Kevin Newell SUS-160923-130552001

Crawley Town’s new signing Dean Cox has revealed playing under Ian Chapman was the main reason for him choosing to go on loan to Burgess Hill.

