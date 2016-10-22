Crawley 0 Accrington 0: Reds hold play-off chasers to draw

Crawley Town held play-off chasers Accrington Stanley to a 0-0 draw.

The visitors mounted a strong push to take the points in the second half but were denied by the post and some great work by Reds defence.

Reds made two changes from the side which lost at Cheltenham with Andre Blackman coming in for Chris Arthur, who was on the bench.

Bobson Bawling replaced Jason Banton who was ill.

Both skipper Jimmy Smith, who came off injured last weekend and defender Mark Connolly both started, despite injury concerns.

It was a lively start with both sides going close to scoring. Enzio Boldewijn made a run and set up James Collins to shoot and forced a great save from keeper Elliot Parish.

Then at the other end Shaun McConvile supplied Terry Gornell who headed from short-range but was denied by Reds keeper Glenn Morris.

Bawling went on a good run down the left and crossed to Collins for a shot from 15 yards which was saved by Parish.

Accrington should have scored during a series of attacks on the hour mark.

Smith heroically kept the score at 0-0 with a header off the line to deny Omar Beckles.

Then John O’Sullivan hit the post during a scramble around penalty area before it the ball was cleared.

Smith went close to getting Crawley a goal but his head back across goal went wide, followed by Matty Pearson firing narrowly wide for Accrington.

REDS: Morris, Young, Connolly (Davey 68), Boldewijn (Yussuf 68), Smith, Blackman, Bawling (Tajbakhsh 83), Clifford, Collins, McNerney, Djalo

Unused subs: Mersin, Arthur, Pappoe

Accrington: Parish, Pearson, Beckles, Vyner, Clark, Brown, Gornell, McConvile, O’Sullivan (Boco 73), Lacey, Donacien

Unused subs: Hughes, Jones, Hewitt, Taylor-Fletcher, Chapman, McCartan

REFEREE: Brendan Malone

ATTENDANCE: 2,092 (94 away)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Jimmy Smith

Like our Crawley Town Facebook page for all the latest news on the Reds

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!