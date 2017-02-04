Crawley 1 Stevenage 2: Reds lose at home through last minute goal

A 94th minute goal by Matt Godden condemned Crawley Town to a 2-1 defeat at home to Stevenage.

Godden scored his second goal of the game deep into injury-time off the inside of the post.

James Collins had given Reds the lead in the 27th minute with his 16th goal of the season from the penalty spot.

He stepped up to put the ball away to the right of keeper Jamie Jones after Luke Wilkinson brought him down in the box.

Stevenage equalised with 14 minutes to go with a goal by Matt Godden.

Reds made two changes to the side which lost 2-1 at Notts County with new signing Josh Lelan making his debut at right midfield in place of the suspended Lewis Young.

Crawley's other new signing, striker Rhys Murphy began his second debut for the club on the bench.

Stevenage handed a starting debut to new permanent signing Jack King, who had previously been on loan with them from Scunthorpe.

Dean Cox lined up in a central midfield role instead of left midfield, allowing Jordan Roberts to start on the left.

It was a quiet opening for both sides as Reds went on the attack through Boldewijn, who went on a good run before his shot was blocked.

Yorwerth headed a good ball by Cox wide of the goal, then keeper Glenn Morris blocked a run into the area by Ben Kennedy.

Collins gave Crawley the lead with almost half an hour gone from the penalty spot after Wilkinson fouled him in the area after he was put through by Cox.

Borough had a couple of chances before the break as Kennedy got into a dangerous position but fired straight at Morris, then moments later Connor Ogilvie blasted wide.

Just before half-time Boldewijn raced up the right, cut in and saw his shot rebound off the crossbar.

The first substitution of the game came in the second half when referee Lee Swabey was injured and was replaced by his assistant Steve Finch.

Crawley pressed for a second goal as a crss by Lelan just missed Collins at the far post.

Cox found Boldewijn from thre right but he lost his balance and struck wide.

At the other end Tom Pett was on target with a shot which Morris parried clear.

Crawley had two good chances within a minute for Boldewijn and Roberts but could not find the net.

Stevenage got on to level terms in the 76th minute when substitute Josh McQuoid was brilliantly denied by Morris but Godden then put away the loose ball.

James Collins scores for Crawley Town against Stevenage from the penalty spot. Picture by PWW Sporting Photography

Reds brought on new signing Murphy in place of Boldewijn alongside Collins for the last 12 minutes as they tried to score a winner.

Finally Godden earnt Stevenage a rare away win with a 94th minute second goal.

REDS (3-5-2): Morris, Payne (Clifford 90), Connolly, Boldewijn (Murphy 78), Smith, Roberts (Bawling 90), Yorwerth, Collins, McNerney, Lelan, Cox

Unused subs: Mersin, Blackman, Djalo, Henderson

STEVENAGE (4-3-3): Jones, King, Franks, Wilkinson, McAnuff (Hinds 77), Schumacher, Pett, Kennedy (McQuoid 68), Ogilvie, Lee, Godden (Loft 90)

Unused subs: Day, Gorman, Tonge, Cowans

REFEREE: Lee Swabey

ATTENDANCE: 2,124 (233 away)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Josh Lelan

