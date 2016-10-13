Crawley boss Drummy feeling good club vibes ahead of Soccer AM visit

Crawley Town boss Dermot Drummy says he is loving the vibe around the club ahead of welcoming Jimmy Bullard and the Soccer AM cameras today.

The former Wigan, Fulham and Hull midfielder will visit Reds today to film his latest You Know the Drill supplement for the Sky Sports’ programme.

Each week the former professional player visits a different Football League club to be put through his paces with one of their training drills.

Now Leatherhead manager Bullard competes against a player to see who comes out on top.

Drummy has devised three drills that will be in the offing this afternoon and he said: “Soccer AM and Jimmy Bullard are coming down, I have seen it on Saturdays and it’s a really entertaining programme.

“Jimmy has got fantastic banter and it’s just a nice thing to have on at the club as we are trying to do different things with the players.

“We are doing stuff with the Crawley Old Girls later in the day and Tilgate Bakery, before watching the ladies player at the Checktrade Stadium in the evening.

“It all feels alive at the moment and I think that reflect on Ziya (Eren) and what he wanted from the off.

“I really like the vibe at the moment, it feels good and winning breads winning.”

