Crawley boss Drummy looks ahead to Blackpool clash

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy goes into this Saturday’s home game against Blackpool looking to continue their entertaining start to the season.

They followed up last week’s wonderful home win against Luton with a thrilling 3-2 win away at fourth-placed Morecambe on Saturday.

Last night Reds hosted an even-looking clash against Colchester United, the second time they have played the Us this season, having beaten them 1-0 at home in the EFL Trophy in August.

It seems amazing that a club like Blackpool, with their long history and proud tradition who were in the Premier League in 2011 could be in the same league as Crawley.

Reds head coach Dermot Drummy knows all about Blackpool, having played there as a player on loan from Arsenal in 1979-80.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to it as when I left Arsenal I played there under (England World Cup winner) Alan Ball.

“This will bring back memories of 1979. It didn’t work out for me there but it’s a massive club and has a great tradition, with players such as Charlie Adam and Stanley Matthews playing for them.

“For me, they are in the wrong division.”

It will also be an welcome head-to-head meeting with an old friend, the Tangerines’ manager Gary Bowyer, who he knows from his Chelsea days as an opposition U18s coach for Blackpool.

Drummy said: “We talk regularly on the phone and he a personal friend, so it will be great to see him.

“But once we get to the end of 90 minutes I hope this game will be similar to the one against Luton, which was our best home performance.

“That sort of display is what I was looking for and I want to see more of that.

“It’s all about are performance and if we can get a result.”

Drummy admitted he was delighted Reds have shown so much spirit and resolution in bouncing back from three successive defeats.

He said: “When you get three defeats on the trot you find out the character of everybody. Everyone around the club remained positive, and I liked that.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion but when we kick-off I just want everyone to get behind them (the team).”

And he was delighted Reds were able to send the travelling fans back happy from their long trip to Morecambe on Saturday.

He said: “The fans work hard for their money and pay a lot and get up early to go to Morecambe.

“The least you can do is provide entertainment, even if you lose, and I like to play attacking football, having always done so at Arsenal and Chelsea.”

