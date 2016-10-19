‘Crawley is the place to be’ says Chelsea defender

Crawley Town’s on-loan defender Alex Davey would love to stay at Reds pemanently.

Head coach Dermot Drummy as expressed an interest in keeping the young centre-back after his loan from Chelsea ends in January.

Alex Davey. Crawley v Barnet. Picture by Phil Westlake SUS-160823-074650001

Davey, 21, is enjoying himself at the Checkatrade Stadium and is getting valuable match action, having made 11 appearances, four of which have been from the bench.

Davey is impressed with the squad Drummy has put together and knows the quality of some of the other Chelsea recruits such as Kaby Djalo, Billy Clifford, Danny Pappoe and Mitch Beeney, as well as ex-Arsenal youth Jason Banton.

Davey said: “You never know what’s around the corner but it was nice of Dermot to say he wanted me to stay.

“It’s early days yet as we will have to see how I get on and if they want me when the time comes but I would definitely like to stay.

“We’ve started the season well, building something with so many new players and I would recommend them to anyone.

“Crawley is the place to be - I was surprised by the quality of the players here when I came and I can see them going up.”

