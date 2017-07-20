Crawley Panthers pounce in international tournament

Crawley Panthers Under-11s side was recently invited to participate in the Machico Cup, a prestigious event in its third year hosted in Madeira.

Up against academy sides including Porto, Benfica, Sporting, Maritimo and National, the boys finished the first day of four games top of their group playing some very attractive football to the compliment of the locals.



After winning the semi- final convincingly, they were up against National in the final, a team who have never lost on home turf in Madeira in competitive football.



The game was watched by around 500 people and televised for local TV.



A hard fought game saw the class of National dominate, but Crawley Panthers dug deep, took their chance when it came with heroics keeping the scoreline 1-0 until the final whistle, ensuring they went through the entire tournament without conceding a goal.



It was a truly special win and shows what a talented group of players they are to compete at the highest level.



Well done to the squad on achieving such an amazing victory, putting Crawley and Crawley Panthers on the international football map.



Winning Squad: Matei Call, Charles O’Neil, Cade Casselman, Wills Thompson, Reegan Jeffery, William Newington, Matt Hay and Bradley De Jesus.

