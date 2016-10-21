Crawley’s Connolly injury doubt for Accrington

Crawley Town defender Mark Connolly may miss tomorrow’s game against Accrington Stanley.

Head coach Dermot Drummy may rest the former Kilmarnock player after he picked up a groin injury in training this week.

Jimmy Smith - Crawley Town FC v Wycombe Wanderers FC. Photo by Jack Beard. Fwd: Crawley v Wycombe (Full-Time) OAK-160806-E85855861

Drummy revealed: “Mark is injured, he has a slight groin. I’d say he is a doubt but knowing Mark, he will tell me he’s fine.

However skipper Jimmy Smith should be fit to play having come off the field injured last weekend during their 2-1 defeat away at Cheltenham.

“He collided with the keeper and I think he should have come off at half-time but he tried to carry on but he was limping.

“He’s OK though, he has trained fully this week. I actually said to him at half-time not to be a hero if he thought he wasn’t fit. I pulled him off and he’s fine now.”

Drummy is pleased with how his players have looked in training this week and hopes they can lead to a turnaround against Accrington Stanley.

He said: “The level of training yesterday was one of the best I’ve seen here, with Dean Cox involved.

“We had a nine v nine game and the level was very impressive, so I hope we turn the defeat at Cheltenham into a response against Accrington.”

Drummy believes Accrington will prove to be tough opponents.

He said: “I watched them at West Ham in the League Cup and I was very impressed with them and I think it will be an exciting game, their manager (John Coleman) is very experienced.

“We know against Accrington we’ve got be on our mettle to get a victory. They will be physical and will go at us and we will go at them and I don’t think they’ll sit back for a draw.

“I don’t think that’s in our locker or in our locker.”

