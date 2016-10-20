Crawley’s Drummy wants a fast start against Accrington

Reds head coach Dermot Drummy has warned Crawley must be fast out of the blocks when they host Accrington Stanley this Saturday at the Checkatrade Stadium.

His side’s slow start last week at Cheltenham saw them lose 2-1 which brought at end to a six-game unbeaten run.

Accrington have lost once in their last eight matches and lie level on points with Reds in the League 2 table, two places ahead of them in seventh.

Drummy said: “(Assistant head coach) Matt Gray and I watched them in the cup against West Ham and they were unlucky not to get the result on the night.

“With John Coleman at the helm they are going to be tough and we will need to be flying from the start.

“We must not be slow out of the blocks like we were at Cheltenham. We will have to eradictate our errors.

“It will be a completely different game to the Cheltenham one, where they will be a probably play through our midfield, and so will we.

“It will be a very tough game, but enjoyable.”

Drummy will be still without Jordan Roberts, Josh Payne and Matt Harrold due to injury, but will have frontman Adi Yussuf available, having come from the bench last weekend.

