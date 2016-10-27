Crawley to have early kick-off in FA Cup

Crawley Town will kick-off their FA Cup first round game at home against League One giants Bristol Rovers early at 12 noon on Saturday, November 5.

It has been brought forward to avoid a clash with the Lewes bonfire night celebrations.

Action from the FA Cup second Qualifying Round - King's Lynn Town v Harlow Town at The Walks - The FA Cup at The Walks. ANL-160918-123316009

Reds will play their Parafix Sussex Senior Cup second round tie against Langney Wanderers at Eastbourne Utd, on Tuesday, November 15, kick- off 7.45pm.

Like our Crawley Town Facebook page for all the latest news on the Reds

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!