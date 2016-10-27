Search

Crawley to have early kick-off in FA Cup

Crawley Town will kick-off their FA Cup first round game at home against League One giants Bristol Rovers early at 12 noon on Saturday, November 5.

It has been brought forward to avoid a clash with the Lewes bonfire night celebrations.

Reds will play their Parafix Sussex Senior Cup second round tie against Langney Wanderers at Eastbourne Utd, on Tuesday, November 15, kick- off 7.45pm.

