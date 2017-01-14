Crawley Town 1, Hartlepool United 0: A fan's report

Oakwood School student Dylan Boorer, 14, Watched Crawley Town beat Hartlepool United today. Here's his match report.

Crawley Town's top scorer James Collins scored his fifth goal in the last five home league games as Crawley Town beat Hartlepool 1-0 at the Checkatrade.com Stadium.

Struggling Hartlepool couldn’t seem to find the back of the net and haven’t taken the full three points in an away game since October 1.

A 4,266 attendance came to see Crawley today hoping to get another home win. The main man up front Collins missed two good chances in the first half that were heroically saved by the Hartlepool keeper. Crawley created more chances and midfielder Josh Payne shot wide 10 minutes from the break.

Crawley Town hero Collins broke the deadlock after the 62 minutes of stalemate, heading one in from a Dean Cox cross. This takes his tally up to 12 goals - more than a third of Crawley’s goals combined this season.

Fortunately Dermot’s players held on at the end when the opposition were getting a lot more chances despite them having no chances on target.

At the end of the day we happily came away with the three points and are now only five points off the play-off zone. Hartlepool, who are still failing to win consecutive games this season, find them in an uncomfortable position where they are just four points from the bottom two.

Crawley host Portsmouth at the Checkatrade.com Stadium and will look to climb the table even further. Meanwhile Hartlepool host Stevenage.

Well done to the Crawley lads.

Cone On You Reds!