Crawley Town 3, Grimsby Town 2: An alternative match report

Dylan Boorer, 14, a student from Oakwood School, Horley, was at the Checkatrade.com Stadium today for Crawley Town's victory against Grimsby Town. Here's his match report.

Crawley Town managed to hang on to claim their first win since October 1, beating Grimsby Town 3-2.

This was also Marcus Bignot’s first defeat since taking over Grimsby.

Top goalscorer James Collins, produced a nice and neat close range finish shot scored Crawley’s first goal in the 31st minute after an amazing cross from a deep position.

Grimsby were fighting for a goal before half time and found the net in the last minute of the half when their top goal scorer Omar Bogle scored from a deflected cross. It finished 1-1 at half time in a really exciting and tight half.

After the first 11 minutes of the second half Crawleys’ Jordan Roberts clinched a goal to get Crawley the lead that they wanted.

Roberts stunningly found the net again from a direct corner that curled into the back of the net before Bogle scored an outstanding goal from 30 yards to make it 3-2.

All I was thinking after I saw there were another five extra added minutes was that, I bet they (Grimsby Town) get an equaliser with all the luck I’ve had with football during the last few weeks! But fortunately the team held on and I feel that everyone should be pleased with the result.

Dermot and his players travel down to Yeovil next week after the previous Tuesday match being postponed. Grimsby Town host current top-flight club Portsmouth in their next game hoping to find their first home win since September 22.

A lot of credit for the Crawley boys fought well today to get the win.

Come On You Reds!

