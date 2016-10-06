Crawley Town and ex-Leyton Orient star Cox will start for Burgess Hill Town on Saturday

Crawley Town’s Dean Cox will make his Burgess Hill Town debut against Jimmy Bullard’s Leatherhead on Saturday.

The Hillians’ match against Needham Market on October 22 was originally earmakred for Cox’s first game on loan.

But Chapman told us: “Dean Cox will be starting Saturday. We’ve had two draining games with the FA Cup and midweek so we will make a couple of changes to freshen things up with fresh legs and Dean Cox will be one of them.

“He will train with us on Thursday and be involved Saturday.”

Cox joined Crawley after he left Leyton Orient by mutual consent.

But as he signed after the transfer deadline, he will not be able to play for the Reds until January.

Cox, who lives in Haywards Heath, could have gone out on loan to any team in National League South or lower but decided to join his former Brighton coach Chapman at Burgess Hill in the Ryman Premier.

Leatherhead have made a few changes recently with former Wigan and Fulham star Bullard in charge.

Chapman said: “They are a side we have played quite a few times. Hopefully with Jimmy Bullard coming down and Dean Cox playing we will see a few people come through the door.”

Hillians extended their unbeaten run with a 3-3 draw against second-placed Havant and Waterlooville on Tuesday night (see report right and online). Chapman said: “You go 1 down, go 2-1 up then 3-2 down you are over the moon to get a point.

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman with Dean Cox and chairman Kevin Newell

“They are second in the league and are decent. We’ve gone 10 games in the league and cup and we’ve won five and drawn five so we are in decent form but just need to try and get some wins in.

“So far we have played the top six in the league and two have beaten us but we’ve drawn the other four.

“We are doing something right, but it’s just getting over the line in certain games, but I can’t complain. Certainly last night, they were a real good side and it was a good point.”

Leatherhead are currently 21st but Chapman believes it will still be a tough game.

Burgess Hill Town FC v Folkestone. Ian Chapman, Manager. Pic Steve Robards SR1625029 SUS-160830-113812001

He said: “I know it’s a cliche but every point in this league is really hard to gain.

I feel in a better place than I did last year and we have lost two games in 15 so far this season.

“We are doing something right but we just need to kill games off.

“We have conceded goals but we are scoring goals.”

