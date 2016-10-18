Crawley Town appoint new directors

Crawley Town have made two changes to their board of directors.

Pictured below with Mr Eren, Selim Gaygusuz, who is currently director of marketing, becomes the new director of football operations.

Crawley Town owner Ziya Eren. Picture by Jack Beard SUS-160903-094202001

Koray Duman is the new director of foreign relations, and will be continuing work already started on improving the club’s image abroad and securing overseas sponsorship deals.

The club are also encouraging fans to come out and support them at this Saturday’s home game against Accrington Stanley.

Owner Ziya Eren said in a statement:

“I would like to announce some changes to the board to reflect that the club is in a building process on and off the pitch.

“Selim Gaygusuz is to become the Director of Football Operations.

“Selim worked tirelessly during the transfer window and he has been instrumental in the recruitment process.

“Selim will provide assistance and continuous research to support Dermot Drummy in the running of the football department.

“Our player recruitment has been encouraging and it is vital we maintain this standard.

“Koray Duman is to become our Director of Foreign Relations. Crawley Town has been working on its international image since the takeover.

“We have agreed several new sponsorships from abroad and Koray will help us develop and build international ties.

“There will be more key appointments within six months as we strive to build the club to function at its optimum.

“Since the takeover, our progress on and off the pitch has been admirable and I would like to thank everyone who has played their part in that.”

