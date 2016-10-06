Crawley Town are drawing attention for all the right reasons but boss is staying grounded

Crawley Town climbed into the play-off places on Saturday and they are starting to draw attention for all the right reasons.

Reds were widely tipped as League Two relegation fodder at the start of the season by many so-called experts.

But the early writing off of their hopes has not hindered Dermot Drummy’s new-look side at the Checkatrade Stadium.

With an impressive brand of football, Reds are starting to look like the real deal and murmurings can be heard of a play-off push this season.

Drummy is staying grounded, but Saturday’s 1-0 win over established Blackpool was Reds’ third win in a four-game unbeaten run.

The Crawley head coach says he will reassess their goals this season at Christmas as to whether they are in the position to chase the top six.

He said: “It’s good for Crawley Town Football Club and everyone associated with it. That’s our goal we are all professional people.

“Like I said before, the opportunity came for me from Ziya (Eren) and I am grateful for that. Whatever we can do to make this a positive environment we will do that.

“I think the run for a club of our stature is important. There is the pressure on the Portsmouths and Plymouths, but there is also pressure on us to stay out of the relegation fight. There are pressures on everyone, it’s just different pressures.

“You take every game seriously. Our priority at Crawley is one, stability in League Two and two can we get into the play-offs and we will assess that at Christmas.

“Secondary is a nice cup run, but if you ask me what the most important thing is, it’s our league.”

Captain Jimmy Smith meanwhile says they have the character to reach the play-offs this season after bouncing back from a purple patch at the start of September.

He said: “It shows our character I think. In all the leagues I think Manchester United went and lost three as well. It just shows how you have to bounce back from defeats. We stuck together and believed in the way we were playing. Like I said we just want to keep the run going, we are fifth in the league now with Hartlepool next and we want to push on.

“I think we have to be consistent. The gaffer has brought in different players and a new system. We have a different formation and the way he wants to play.

“It’s attractive and we believe in what he wants to do. The players are trying to play the way he wants to play and if you don’t, then you won’t play.

“We set our targets and the beginning of the season and believe we can get into the play-offs, but we will take each game as it comes and see where that puts us.”

Reds, who were away at Charlton in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday, travel to Hartlepool on Saturday.