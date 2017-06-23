Crawley Town are looking to make a new signing.....

Crawley Town Football Club are recruiting a new star performer to whip the home crowd into a frenzy as Reggie the Red.

Mascot Reggie lives at the Checkatrade Stadium and comes out to play every matchday, and occasionally shows his face at our community events too.

Reggie needs somebody who loves making people laugh, has an outgoing disposition and also has bags of stamina for a full 90 minutes.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to entertain thousands of fans at every game then email joecomper@crawleytownfc.com at Crawley Town - the closing date for applications is Friday July 14.

Candidates selected for auditions will be contacted in due course.