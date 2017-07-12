Crawley Town beat Oakwood in two friendlies

Reds overcame Southern Combination League neighbours Oakwood 2-0 and 9-0 in two pre-season games at Tinsley Lane on Tuesday night.

Head coach Harry Kewell put out two completely different XIs for the two 60-minute games to give his entire squad plenty of game-time.

Two second half goals by new signing Mark Randall and Lewis Young decided the first contest.

In the second game Matt Harrold scored a hat-trick, Jordan Roberts scored two and there were further goals by Panutche Camara, Moussa Sanoh and an own goal.

Reds fans had their first chance to see new signing Thomas Verhydt in action and he soon nearly scored with a shot which flew wide.

Crawley also fielded a trialist goalkeeper who came in for injured Glenn Morris while Kaby Djalo who made his first appearance of pre-season.

It was a competitive game in which Southern Combination League club Oakwood remained in contention, played out in pouring rain and on a dry pitch.

Dean Cox played in a forward role just behind striker Verheydt.

Cox, Enzio Boldewijn and Andre Blackman all had chances to score before the break.

Randall gave Crawley the lead with 12 minutes left on the clock with an impressive individual effort, beating a defender and the keeper.

Young added a second goal seven minutes before full-time with a well-taken finish from the edge of the area.

REDS: Trialist, Young, Lelan, McNerney, Blackman, Boldewijn, Randall, Djalo, Cox, Verheydt (Garnett 30), Lewis

The second game proved to be more one-sided with Oakwood starting to tire.

Jordan Roberts got Crawley off to the perfect start with a goal on the rebound after the Oaks keeper saved a shot by Moussa Sanoh.

By six minutes it was 2-0 with Matt Harrold being in the right place to put away a short-range shot on the rebound from an initial Roberts shot.

Aryan Tajbakhsh scored a spectacular goal with the outside of his boot firing straight into the top corner of the net.

Harrold completed his hat-trick by half-time with two goals from short-range; the first was lifted over the keeper and with the second he got on the end of a cross from the byline by the impressive Panutche Camara.

In-between Harrold's second and third goals, Roberts intercepted a pass to tap-in his second goal.

Camara was partnering Harrold upfront and showed some great footwork to go on a run on the left and finish well from a narrow angle into the roof of the net as Crawley led 7-0 at half-time.

In the second half Sanoh scored from the edge of the area following a Harrold knock-down.

Finally Reds made it 9-0 through an own goal scored when Roberts hit the post and the ball rebounded off the keeper's head into the net.

REDS: Mersin, Tajbakhsh, Yorwerth, Connolly, Evina, Roberts, Bulman, Payne, Sanoh, Harrold, Camara