Search

Crawley Town boss Kewell signs former Watford defender

Harry Kewell. Picture by PW Sporting Photography
Harry Kewell. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Former Watford and Northern Ireland u17, u19 and u21 international Josh Doherty has joined Crawley Town on a one year deal with the option of an extra year.

The 21-year-old started his career at Watford and made one senior appearance before moving to Leyton Orient, where he was sent on loan to Altrincham.

Doherty plays as a full back but can also play in midfield.

Head coach Kewell told the club's website: "We're really happy to have Josh on board. He's someone I know well from my time at Watford, he's young, hungry and has both international and domestic experience - so he's a good addition to our squad."