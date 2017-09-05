Crawley Town boss Kewell signs former Watford defender

Former Watford and Northern Ireland u17, u19 and u21 international Josh Doherty has joined Crawley Town on a one year deal with the option of an extra year.

The 21-year-old started his career at Watford and made one senior appearance before moving to Leyton Orient, where he was sent on loan to Altrincham.

Doherty plays as a full back but can also play in midfield.

Head coach Kewell told the club's website: "We're really happy to have Josh on board. He's someone I know well from my time at Watford, he's young, hungry and has both international and domestic experience - so he's a good addition to our squad."