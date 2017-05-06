Crawley Town caretaker boss Harrold: 'The players did it for Dermot'

Crawley Town player caretaker-manager Matt Harrold believes his side put on a good show in respect of their former boss Dermot Drummy.

He revealed players felt guilty they have helped their former head coach to lose his job and wanted to play well for him one last time.

Crawley Observer sports editor Graham Carter presents their Crawley Town Player of the Year Award to James Collins before their 2-2 draw with Mansfield Town. Picture by James Boardman, Telephoto Images.

Reds finished their season on a high by recovering from 2-0 down with goals by Dean Cox and Jordan Roberts to earn an exciting 2-2 draw against Mansfield.

The recovery nearly ended in an unexpected win against a side who needed a victory for an outside chance of qualifying for the play-offs.

Harrold said: "I think everyone's gone home entertained. People like to see you put in a real shift and energy and play for the shirt.

"You've got to say the lads done it, don't you?

"At 2-0 down to a team like Mansfield with a manager like Steve Evans who has his team well-drilled, aggressive, hard to play against, for the character they showed was a credit to them.

"I think the first goal was massive, getting it lifted them. At half-time if we'd gone in at 2-0 it would have been a hard team-talk."

Harrold did not think it was his voice in the changing room which lifted his players but the display was inspired by ex-boss Drummy.

"I honestly believe the players did it for the old gaffer.

"There's a bit of guilt - I said we've won one in 13 matches, we can't make excuses, we've got to do better.

"We're the ones who cross over the white line, although I haven't done it much this season, we're the ones who play."

Harrold admitted the players did feel responsible for the club parting company with their former head coach.

"You do feel guilty and they have shown their anger and determination and stuck it down a few players' throats."