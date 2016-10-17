Crawley Town check into Bamba debut

Crawley Town have clarified why former Leeds United player Sol Bamba was allowed to make his debut for Cardiff City in the Championship on Friday while Dean Cox must wait until January before he can play for Reds.

Former Leyton Orient star Cox has been playing for Ryman League side Burgess Hill on loan from Crawley to keep himself fit.

It had been publicised that both players had left their previous clubs after the close of the transfer deadline window, leading several fans to contact Reds asking for an explanation.

Crawley Town’s operations director Kelly Derham said: “There did appear to be an anomaly so we contacted the Football League and they have confirmed to us that Sol Bamba’s contract was cancelled prior to the end of the transfer window on August 31.

“I’d like to thank those fans who got in touch. Dean is desperate to pull on the Crawley Town shirt for the first time but it won’t be until January 2 at the earliest unfortunately.”

Dean Cox was, of course, signed for Reds outside the transfer window but won’t be able to make his Crawley debut until January 2 when they host Yeovil Town, the day after the next transfer window opens.

His contract was cancelled by his former club Leyton Orient on September 1.

Like our Crawley Town Facebook page for all the latest news on the Reds

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!