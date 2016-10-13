Crawley Town keen to sign Chelsea centre-back permanently

Crawley Town are interested in signing Chelsea defender Alex Davey on a permanent deal.

The centre-back joined Reds on loan until early January in the summer and has made seven starts and nine substitute appearances this season.

Having joined the Blues at the age of ten, the youngster has featured for their under-18s, under-21s and reserves side as well as winning the FA Youth Cup.

He is contracted at Chelsea until the end of the season, having spent loan spells at Scunthorpe United, Peterborough United and Stabaeck on loan over the past two years.

Head coach Dermot Drummy said: “We’re always forward thinking. We’re looking ahead all the time - the club can’t stand still we always have to be evolving.

“I’ve said we’ll sign Alex Davey if we can afford him and his progress at Chelsea doesn’t come to anything.

“I’ll be speaking to parent clubs about our loanees at the end of November.”

