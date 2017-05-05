Crawley Town owner Ziya Eren: 'I want to go over things that people don't perhaps see from the outside. We have the core ready to start the new season here now.'

Crawley Town owner Ziya Eren has told the media today that the club 'has the core ready to start the new season'.

Mr Eren also said that the club had aimed to finish higher after they increased the budget from the previous season.

The Turkish owner was speaking in a press conference a day after head coach Dermot Drummy and assistant Matt Gray departed.

He said in the conference: "At the beginning of the season we made a lot of changes. Maybe the we haven't fulfilled our original expectations.

"We aimed to finish higher. We increased the budget from last year and improved the players' hub - we needed to improve that.

"We only had three contracted players at the end of last season. We made a lot of new signings and it was a big risk.

"We were favourites to be relegated at the start of the year. By Christmas we were aiming for the top seven."

Crawley Town face Mansfield Town in the final game of the season tomorrow. Matt Harrold will take charge of the Reds for the game.