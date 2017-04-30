Crawley Town owner Ziya Eren: 'It is the time to evaluate the campaign and define our intentions for the new season'

Crawley Town owner Ziya Eren has said it is time to evaluate the season and define their intentions for the new season.

The Reds secured League Two status with a 3-3 draw with Carlisle last week.

And today owner Mr Eren released this statement on the club's website.

He said: "With the 2016-17 coming to an end it is the time to evaluate the campaign and define our intentions for the new season.

"Firstly, I would like to thank the Crawley Town Family for their support during this campaign. Our work off the pitch has been rewarding and it is great to have a hardworking team striving to help Crawley Town improve its performance.

"When I became owner in April 2016, the club set out an 8-10-year plan to reach the Championship. In our first year, we have improved the infrastructure of the club, put together a recruitment team and increased the playing budget, more than we first set out to.

"The board has also sanctioned supplementary player and management expenditure. Crawley Town was one of the busiest if not the busiest in terms of transfers in the League during the season.

"A lot of work has been put in to create a solid foundation to help the club to reach its potential. The squad has quality, and merits being higher in the league. The squad will be further improved. As part of our plans for further improvement to the infrastructure, the board have held talks with the Football League and are studying the feasibility of introducing an under-23 team next season.

"It is normal that there will be clubs with bigger budgets and fan bases in the League than Crawley Town. However, we must have the most passion and a never say die attitude. We are here to succeed and our intentions are clear. We will challenge.

"I will be visiting the club this week and will be holding a media conference to further elaborate on these points and set out our plans for next season."