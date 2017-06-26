Crawley Town return to traditional red and white kit - but it's yet to be revealed!

Crawley Town have confirmed they have signed a partnership with established Italian sportswear manufacturer Errea Sport to supply playing and training kit and retail items for the next two seasons.

The Reds' brand new Errea Sport manufactured home kit will be revealed and go on sale on Saturday, July 15.

It will be worn for the first time by the squad in the pre-season friendly against Chelsea at the Checkatrade Stadium that day.

The new agreement with Errea Sport is part of the relaunch of the club’s retail and online retail operation.

The refurbished Club Shop at the Checkatrade Stadium re-opens on July 15 and our online shop will be open on Monday, July 17.

Both will stock the new range of Errea Sport kit, leisure and training wear.

Operations Director Kelly Derham said: “We are delighted to be partnering Errea Sport for our new kit and we are thrilled with the designs they came up with for our new home and away kit. As everyone will see on July 15, we have reverted back to our traditional red and white home colours but gone for something a bit different for the away shirt.

“We have an expanded range of leisure and training wear and for the first time we are even doing a bespoke kit for babies and toddlers, something which our fans have been requesting for a while.

“The quality of the finished product and the overall service we have had from Errea Sport has been superb and we are looking forward to a long relationship with a company who already supply a lot of clubs in the UK. And, as some of our older fans will no doubt remember, we did have an Errea-manufactured shirt back in our non-league days.”

Fabrizio Taddei, of Errea, said: “Erreà Sport are delighted to announce the signing of a two-year contract with Crawley Town FC, to be their Technical Sponsor and Official Supplier Kit and Clothing supplier.

“As a club they combine a long history with a modern outlook and an eye to the future, and this is a mentality that we will made good use of when designing the kits together, so we are very excited about what the next two years will bring.”

Crawley Town's partnership with Errea Sport was put together with the help of Burgess Hill-based ProSportGlobal. Managing Director Philip Gault said “We are delighted to have played a pivotal role in bringing Crawley Town and Errea back together.”

Key dates for Crawley Town and Errea Sport:

Wednesday July 5 – Look out for teaser pictures of Crawley Town's new kit on social media

Wednesday July 12 – We will be revealing more details of our new kit and prices

Saturday July 15 – New home and away kits go on sale as part of our Family Fun Day at the friendly against Chelsea XI

Monday July 17 – Online shop is relaunched